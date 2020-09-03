SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Erik Rosenquist, from Hughson, Calif., inspects the drum on a Phalanx close-in weapon system aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) March 9, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

