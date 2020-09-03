SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 9, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Erik Rosenquist, from Hughson, Calif., right, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jonathan Lopez, from Troutpaze, Ore., clean an ammo entrance box aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) March 9, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

