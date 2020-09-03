DA NANG, Vietnam (March 9, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) sits at anchor near Da Nang, Vietnam, during a port visit March 9, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific and is visiting Da Nang to commemorate the 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam diplomatic relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 10:01 Photo ID: 6135510 VIRIN: 200309-N-IW125-1078 Resolution: 2334x3497 Size: 1014.63 KB Location: DA NANG, VN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.