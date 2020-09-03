DA NANG, Vietnam (March 9, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) sits at anchor near Da Nang, Vietnam, during a port visit March 9, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific and is visiting Da Nang to commemorate the 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam diplomatic relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
