    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    DA NANG, Vietnam (March 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Jared Mick, from Boise, Idaho, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), learns vocational skills with students from the Nguyen Dinh Chieu Vocational School in Da Nang, Vietnam March 5, 2020. Bunker Hill is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific and is visiting Da Nang to commemorate the 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam diplomatic relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 10:01
    Photo ID: 6135507
    VIRIN: 200305-N-IW125-2108
    Resolution: 6618x4417
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN 
    Hometown: BOISE, ID, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guided Missile Cruiser
    CG 52
    Vietnam
    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)
    USN
    Port Visit

