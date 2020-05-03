DA NANG, Vietnam (March 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Jared Mick, from Boise, Idaho, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), learns vocational skills with students from the Nguyen Dinh Chieu Vocational School in Da Nang, Vietnam March 5, 2020. Bunker Hill is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific and is visiting Da Nang to commemorate the 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam diplomatic relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.11.2020 10:01 Photo ID: 6135507 VIRIN: 200305-N-IW125-2108 Resolution: 6618x4417 Size: 1.2 MB Location: DA NANG, VN Hometown: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.