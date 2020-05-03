DA NANG, Vietnam (March 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), learn vocational skills with students from the Nguyen Dinh Chieu Vocational School in Da Nang, Vietnam March 5, 2020. Bunker Hill is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific and is visiting Da Nang to commemorate the 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam diplomatic relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 10:01
|Photo ID:
|6135504
|VIRIN:
|200305-N-IW125-2072
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
