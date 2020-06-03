Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    February Student of the Month [Image 5 of 5]

    February Student of the Month

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Boss, 17th Training Group director of operations, presents the 312th Training Squadron Student of the Month award to Airman Alex Alvarado, 312th TRS student, at Brandenburg Hall on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, February 6, 2020. The 312th TRS’ mission is to provide Department of Defense and international allies with mission ready fire protection and special instruments graduates and provide mission support for the Air Force Technical Applications Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 14:24
    Photo ID: 6134009
    VIRIN: 200306-F-DN255-0013
    Resolution: 5287x3776
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February Student of the Month [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robyn Hunsinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GAFB
    17 TRW
    17 TRG

    • LEAVE A COMMENT