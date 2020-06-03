February Student of the Month

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Boss, 17th Training Group director of operations, presents the 312th Training Squadron Student of the Month award to Airman Alex Alvarado, 312th TRS student, at Brandenburg Hall on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, February 6, 2020. The 312th TRS’ mission is to provide Department of Defense and international allies with mission ready fire protection and special instruments graduates and provide mission support for the Air Force Technical Applications Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger)

