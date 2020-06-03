February Student of the Month

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Boss, 17th Training Group director of operations, presents the 315th Training Squadron Officer Student of the Month award to 2nd Lt. Dreyton Schafer, 315th TRS student, at Brandenburg Hall on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, February 6, 2020. The 315th TRS’ vision is to develop combat-ready intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance professionals and promote an innovative squadron culture and identity unmatched across the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger)

