February Student of the Month

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Boss, 17th Training Group director of operations, presents the 316th Training Squadron Student of the Month award to Airman 1st Class Jakob Volcheck, 316th TRS student, at Brandenburg Hall on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, February 6, 2020. The 316th TRS’ mission is to conduct U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard cryptologic, human intelligence and military training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger)

