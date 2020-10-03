Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    February Student of the Month

    February Student of the Month

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Boss, 17th Training Group director of operations,...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Student of the Month awards and Rope of the Month award are presented by 17th Training Group leadership each month. The Student of the Month award is given to one outstanding student from each squadron, who are selected and voted for by the students and instructors of their respective squadrons. The Rope of the Month award is handed out as recognition for the rope who stands out amongst their peers. These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons and the training they receive at Goodfellow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 14:24
    Story ID: 364893
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February Student of the Month, by A1C Robyn Hunsinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    excellence
    GAFB
    students
    United States Air Force
    award
    USAF
    recognition
    training
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    excellence in all we do
    17th Training Group
    17th TRW
    2nd AF
    student of the month
    17th TRG
    rope of the month

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT