February Student of the Month

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Boss, 17th Training Group director of operations, presents the 312th Training Squadron Student of the Month award to Airman Alex Alvarado, 312th TRS student, at Brandenburg Hall on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, February 6, 2020. The 312th TRS' mission is to provide Department of Defense and international allies with mission ready fire protection and special instruments graduates and provide mission support for the Air Force Technical Applications Center.

The Student of the Month awards and Rope of the Month award are presented by 17th Training Group leadership each month. The Student of the Month award is given to one outstanding student from each squadron, who are selected and voted for by the students and instructors of their respective squadrons. The Rope of the Month award is handed out as recognition for the rope who stands out amongst their peers. These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons and the training they receive at Goodfellow.