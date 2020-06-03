U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Boss, 17th Training Group director of operations, presents the 17th Training Group Rope of the Month award to Airman 1st Class Jeremy Nelson, 316th TRS student, at Brandenburg Hall on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, February 6, 2020. Military Training Leaders present different ropes to Airmen who display exceptional qualities to lead their peers in various aspects of the training pipeline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robyn Hunsinger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 14:24 Photo ID: 6134004 VIRIN: 200306-F-DN255-0005 Resolution: 5528x3948 Size: 22.22 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, February Student of the Month [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Robyn Hunsinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.