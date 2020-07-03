Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Commissioning [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4) Commissioning

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK (March 7, 2020) - Lt. Mark Macsule salutes Chief Warrant Officer Four Hershel "Woody" Williams USMC (Ret.) after being handed the "Long Glass" during the commissioning of the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) March 7th. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4) is the Navy’s second, purpose-built ESB. While originally created to operate as a USNS support ship under Military Sealift Command, both the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams and the USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) have been commissioned to provide greater mission flexibility in accordance with the laws of armed conflict. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is named after the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Boatswain's Mate Fuels 3rd Class Romeo Garcia/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 11:57
    Photo ID: 6133714
    VIRIN: 200307-N-NO101-110
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Commissioning [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4) Commissioning
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4) Commissioning
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4) Commissioning
    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4) Commissioning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MSC
    Commissioning
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel Woody Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT