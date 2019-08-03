NORFOLK (March 7, 2020) - Chief Warrant Officer Four Hershel "Woody" Williams USMC (Ret.) speaks to Sailors, crew members and guest during the commissioning ceremony of the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) March 7th. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) is the Navy’s second, purpose-built ESB. While originally created to operate as a USNS support ship under Military Sealift Command, both the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams and the USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) have been commissioned to provide greater mission flexibility in accordance with the laws of armed conflict. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is named after the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Sarah LeMarble/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2019 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 11:57 Photo ID: 6133717 VIRIN: 200307-N-NO101-113 Resolution: 3884x2612 Size: 1.35 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Commissioning [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.