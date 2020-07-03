NORFOLK (March 7, 2020) - Lt. Mark Macsule is passed the "Long Glass" from Chief Warrant Officer Four Hershel "Woody" Williams USMC (Ret.) during the commissioning of the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) March 7th. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) is the Navy’s second, purpose-built ESB. While originally created to operate as a USNS support ship under Military Sealift Command, both the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams and the USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) have been commissioned to provide greater mission flexibility in accordance with the laws of armed conflict. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is named after the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Boatswain's Mate Fuels 3rd Class Romeo Garcia/RELEASED)

