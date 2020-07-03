Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams (ESB 4)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK (March 7, 2020) - Sailors aboard the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) bring the ship to life and man it during the commissioning ceremony March 7th. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB-4) is the Navy’s second, purpose-built ESB. While originally created to operate as a USNS support ship under Military Sealift Command, both the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams and the USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) have been commissioned to provide greater mission flexibility in accordance with the laws of armed conflict. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is named after the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney /RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 11:56
    Photo ID: 6133681
    VIRIN: 200307-N-NU634-100
    Resolution: 5250x3500
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSC
    Commissioning
    Sailors
    Hershel Woody Williams
    ESB 4

