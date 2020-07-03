NORFOLK (March 7, 2020) - Command Senior Chiefs Jeremy K. Byrd and Tiffanie C. Simpson, Chief Warrant Officer Four Hershel "Woody" Williams USMC (Ret.) and Rear Adm. William Galinis all cheer as the crew of the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) bring the ship to life March 7th. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) is the Navy’s second, purpose-built ESB. While originally created to operate as a USNS support ship under Military Sealift Command, both the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams and the USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) have been commissioned to provide greater mission flexibility in accordance with the laws of armed conflict. USS Hershel “Woody” Williams is named after the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darien G. Kenney/RELEASED)

