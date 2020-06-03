Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony

Col. Brian R. Shaffer, 608th Air Operations Center Combat Operations division chief, addresses the crowd during his retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 6, 2020. Shaffer honorably served for 25 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
