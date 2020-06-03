Col. Brian R. Shaffer (right), 608th Air Operations Center Combat Operations division chief, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Beth L. Makros (left), 608th AOC commander, during a retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. March 6, 2020. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to members of the armed services who distinguish themselves by outstanding service to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:20 Photo ID: 6132885 VIRIN: 200306-F-LC363-2009 Resolution: 3661x2441 Size: 643.19 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.