Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony

Col. Brian R. Shaffer (right), 608th Air Operations Center Combat Operations division chief, receives his certificate of retirement from Col. Beth L. Makros (left), 608th AOC commander, during a retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. March 6, 2020. Shaffer honorably served for 25 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|03.06.2020
|03.09.2020 16:20
|6132887
|200306-F-LC363-2014
|4030x2687
|786.02 KB
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|2
|0
|0
