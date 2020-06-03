Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony

Col. Brian R. Shaffer (right), 608th Air Operations Center Combat Operations division chief, receives his retirement pin from his wife, Gail (left), during a retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 6, 2020. Shaffer attended Ohio State University and commissioned through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
