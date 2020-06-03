Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Airman Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Brian R. Shaffer (right), 608th Air Operations Center Combat Operations division chief, receives his retirement pin from his wife, Gail (left), during a retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 6, 2020. Shaffer attended Ohio State University and commissioned through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1995. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:20
    Photo ID: 6132888
    VIRIN: 200306-F-LC363-2023
    Resolution: 3940x2627
    Size: 842.32 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony
    Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony
    Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony
    Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony
    Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony
    Col. Shaffer retirement ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Colonel
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    Retirement
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    8th Air Force
    608th Air Operations Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT