SPAR Clara Green memorial service

Coast Guard and Navy personnel render military funeral honors at Lakeside Memorial Park in Miami, Florida, to Clara Green a former Coast Guard SPAR, March 6, 2020. Green joined the Coast Guard in June 1945 and served until May 1946. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen)

