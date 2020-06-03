SPAR Clara Green memorial service

Coast Guard and Navy personnel render military funeral honors at Lakeside Memorial Park in Miami, Florida, to Clara Green a former Coast Guard SPAR, March 6, 2020. Green joined the Coast Guard in June 1945 and served until May 1946. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen)
