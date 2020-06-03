Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SPAR Clara Green memorial service [Image 5 of 5]

    SPAR Clara Green memorial service

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard and Navy personnel render military funeral honors at Lakeside Memorial Park in Miami, Florida, to Clara Green a former Coast Guard SPAR, March 6, 2020. Green joined the Coast Guard in June 1945 and served until May 1946. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 07:53
    Photo ID: 6132098
    VIRIN: 200306-G-RS249-2005
    Resolution: 1762x1130
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPAR Clara Green memorial service [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Charly Hengen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPAR Clara Green memorial service
    SPAR Clara Green memorial service
    SPAR Clara Green memorial service
    SPAR Clara Green memorial service
    SPAR Clara Green memorial service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    veteran
    Miami
    memorial service
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    WWII
    funeral
    SPAR
    WW2
    funeral honors
    Clara Green

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT