SPAR Clara Green memorial service

Coast Guard members render honors to Clara Green, a Coast Guard veteran, at Lakeside Memorial Park in Miami, Florida, March 6, 2020. Green joined the Coast Guard in 1945 and served until 1946 earning the rank of seaman, first class as World War II came to an end. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen)

