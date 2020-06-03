SPAR Clara Green memorial service

Coast Guard and Navy personnel render honors to Clara Green during her memorial service at Lakeside Memorial Park in Miami, Florida, March 6, 2020. Green joined the Coast Guard in June 1945 and served until May 1946 earning the rank of seaman, first class as World War II ended. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen)

