SPAR Clara Green memorial service

Pallbearers escort SPAR Clara Green from an outside sanctuary as Coast Guard members from District 7, Base Miami Beach, Sector Miami render honors at Lakeside Memorial Park, in Miami, Florida, March 6, 2020. Green joined the Coast Guard in 1945 and served until 1946. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen)

Date Taken: 03.06.2020