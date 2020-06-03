SPAR Clara Green memorial service

A Coast Guard member hands the U.S. flag to Clara Green's son during a memorial service for Green at Lakeside Memorial Park in Miami, Florida, March 6, 2020. Green was a SPAR in the Coast Guard from 1945 to 1946 and her Coast Guard career brought her to Miami. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen)

