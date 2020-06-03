Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPAR Clara Green memorial service [Image 4 of 5]

    SPAR Clara Green memorial service

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard member hands the U.S. flag to Clara Green's son during a memorial service for Green at Lakeside Memorial Park in Miami, Florida, March 6, 2020. Green was a SPAR in the Coast Guard from 1945 to 1946 and her Coast Guard career brought her to Miami. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPAR Clara Green memorial service [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Charly Hengen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Miami
    memorial service
    Florida
    Navy
    funeral
    render honors
    military honors
    District 7
    Clara Green

