SPAR Clara Green memorial service

A Coast Guard member hands the U.S. flag to Clara Green's son during a memorial service for Green at Lakeside Memorial Park in Miami, Florida, March 6, 2020. Green was a SPAR in the Coast Guard from 1945 to 1946 and her Coast Guard career brought her to Miami. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen)
March 6, 2020
March 9, 2020
|6132097
|200306-G-RS249-2004
|875x1124
|617.29 KB
|US
|1
|0
|0
