fini flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Whitcomb (left) and Bobby Jacobs (right), 145th Operations Group, shake hands after their final flight at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Dec. 2, 2017. It’s an Air Force tradition to spray champagne and water on an Airman after their final flight before retirement.

