fini flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Bobby Jacobs (right), 145th Operations Group, is congratulated by Lt. Col. Bradley Holbrooks, commander of the 156th Airlift Squadron, after Jacobs final flight at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Dec. 2, 2017. It’s an Air Force tradition to spray champagne and water on an Airman after their final flight before retirement.

