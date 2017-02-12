(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fini-Flight [Image 4 of 7]

    Fini-Flight

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Julianne Showalter 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Bobby Jacobs (right), 145th Operations Group, is congratulated by Lt. Col. Bradley Holbrooks, commander of the 156th Airlift Squadron, after Jacobs final flight at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Dec. 2, 2017. It’s an Air Force tradition to spray champagne and water on an Airman after their final flight before retirement.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.03.2017 15:21
    Photo ID: 3994474
    VIRIN: 171202-Z-RZ465-2096
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 14.37 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fini-Flight [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

