U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Bobby Jacobs, 145th Operations Group, wipes water off his head after his final flight at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Dec. 2, 2017. It’s an Air Force tradition to spray champagne and water on an Airman after their final flight before retirement. Jacobs has 5600 flying hours as a flight engineer and has served for 37 years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.03.2017 15:21 Photo ID: 3994472 VIRIN: 171202-Z-RZ465-2111 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 13.24 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fini-Flight [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt Julianne Showalter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.