fini flight

U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 145th Airlift Wing, friends, and family congratulate Senior Master Sgt. Bobby Jacobs (left) and Christopher Whitcomb (right), 145th Operations Group, on their final flight at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Dec. 2, 2017. It’s an Air Force tradition to spray champagne and water on an Airman after their final flight before retirement.

Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US