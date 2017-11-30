New Battle Axe building ramps up wing's readiness program

Col. David Pavey, 514th Air Mobility Wing commander, Col. Cynthia Wong, 514th Mission Support Group commander and Airman Demetri Ramdath, 514th Civil Engineers Squadron, Emergency Management Program instructor react after cutting the ribbon in front of the wing's new Battle Axe facilities.The 514th AMW opened the new facilities Nov. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Battle Axe program focuses on Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training that prepares personnel to operate in a potentially hostile environment. The wing previously shared a facility with the joint base active duty component. Having their own facility enables the wing to train it's members in a more efficient and accelerated manner. (Air Force photo/released)

