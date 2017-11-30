(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Battle Axe building ramps up wing's readiness program [Image 8 of 14]

    New Battle Axe building ramps up wing's readiness program

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Christian DeLuca 

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Pedro Colon, 514th Civil Engineer Squadron, checks the inside of his gas mask for discrepencies during a recent Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) training. The 514th Air Mobility Wing opened their new Battle Axe facilities Nov. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Battle Axe program focuses on CBRN training that prepares personnel to operate in a potentially hostile environment. The wing previously shared a facility with the joint base active duty component. Having their own facility enables the wing to train it's members in a more efficient and accelerated manner. (Air Force photo/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Battle Axe building ramps up wing's readiness program [Image 1 of 14], by Christian DeLuca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

