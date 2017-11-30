New Battle Axe building ramps up wing's readiness program

The 514th Air Mobility Wing opened their new Battle Axe facilities Nov. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Battle Axe program focuses on Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training that prepares personnel to operate in a potentially hostile environment. The wing previously shared a facility with the joint base active duty component. Having their own facility enables the wing to train it's members in a more efficient and accelerated manner. (Air Force photo/released)

