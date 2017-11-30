New Battle Axe building ramps up wing's readiness program

Staff Sgt. Tracy Latchaw, 514th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, checks the inside of her gas mask for discrepencies in her gas mask. The 514th Air Mobility Wing opened their new Battle Axe facilities Nov. 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Battle Axe program focuses on Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear training that prepares personnel to operate in a potentially hostile environment. The wing previously shared a facility with the joint base active duty component. Having their own facility enables the wing to train it's members in a more efficient and accelerated manner. (Air Force photo/released)

