Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp, the Adjutant General of the Virgin Islands National Guard, Brigadier General Deborah Howell, Patrick D. Farrell, Director of the Office of Veterans Affairs, Stacy Plaskett, Delegate to Congress, and Senator Alicia Hansen march in the Veteran’s Day Parade in Frederiksted, St. Croix Nov. 11. Veteran’s Day is celebrated annually on Nov. 11 to honor all service members of the armed forces.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 16:29
|Photo ID:
|3992882
|VIRIN:
|171111-A-OD934-039
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virgin Islands Veteran's Day 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
