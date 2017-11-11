297th Forward Support Company from Alaska National Guard participate in the Veteran’s Day Parade in Frederiksted, St. Croix Nov. 11. The unit has been on St. Croix helping with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2017 Date Posted: 12.02.2017 16:29 Photo ID: 3992883 VIRIN: 171111-A-OD934-081 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 1.36 MB Location: ST. CROIX, VI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virgin Islands Veteran's Day 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.