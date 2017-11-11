The Air National Guard 285th Civil Engineer Squadron take part in the Veteran’s Day Parade in Frederiksted, St. Croix Nov. 11. Veteran’s Day honors all service members who have served or are serving in the armed forces.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 16:29
|Photo ID:
|3992880
|VIRIN:
|171111-A-OD934-035
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virgin Islands Veteran's Day 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT