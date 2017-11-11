(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Virgin Islands Veteran's Day 2017 [Image 6 of 7]

    Virgin Islands Veteran's Day 2017

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    11.11.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Leona Hendrickson 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    The Air National Guard 285th Civil Engineer Squadron take part in the Veteran’s Day Parade in Frederiksted, St. Croix Nov. 11. Veteran’s Day honors all service members who have served or are serving in the armed forces.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017
    Photo ID: 3992880
    VIRIN: 171111-A-OD934-035
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virgin Islands Veteran's Day 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

