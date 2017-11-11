(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Virgin Islands Veterans Day 2017 [Image 7 of 7]

    Virgin Islands Veterans Day 2017

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    11.11.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Leona Hendrickson 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Virgin Islands National Guard march in the Veteran’s Day Parade in Frederiksted, St. Croix Nov. 11. The theme for this year’s parade was “A Salute to Women Veterans”.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 16:29
    Photo ID: 3992878
    VIRIN: 171111-A-OD934-027
    Veteran'sDay
    VING
    VirginIslandsNationalGuard
    ASalutetoWomenVeterans

