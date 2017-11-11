The Virgin Islands National Guard, Honor Guard march in the Veteran’s Day Parade in Frederiksted, St. Croix Nov. 11. The parade takes place annually with the theme this year being “A Salute to Women Veteran’s”.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 16:30
|Photo ID:
|3992887
|VIRIN:
|171111-A-OD934-146
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virgin Islands Veteran's Day 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Leona Hendrickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT