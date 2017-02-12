ESF-10 Abandoned Vessels in Krum Bay

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Medley, damage controlman, Gulf Strike Team, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Wood, boatswain’s mate, Pacific Strike Team, Lt. Jodie Knox, a response officer with Sector Detroit, and Diana Arellano, a contractor with the Environmental Protection Agency, oversee the personnel from Resolve Marine Group, a contracted response company, as they extract potential polluting products from an abandoned vessel in Krum Bay as part of the Emergency Support Function 10 mission and operations on St. Thomas, Dec. 2, 2017.



The Coast Guard and the EPA coordinate efforts to reduce the potential for environmental impact by collecting gas, oil and other products that could be pollution sources prior to vessel salvage and removal.



Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Schofield.

