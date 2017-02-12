ESF-10 Abandoned Vessels in Krum Bay

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Medley, damage controlman, Gulf Strike Team, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Wood, boatswain’s mate, Pacific Strike Team, waits for confirmation that the response vessel is in place prior to tying off lines to deploy boom around an abandoned vessel in Krum Bay as part of the Emergency Support Function 10 mission and operations on St. Thomas, Dec. 2, 2017. Coast Guard members and response personnel take every precaution to limit environmental pollution during vessel salvage operations. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Schofield.

