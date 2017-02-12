(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ESF-10 Abandoned Vessels in Krum Bay [Image 4 of 9]

    ESF-10 Abandoned Vessels in Krum Bay

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Medley, damage controlman, Gulf Strike Team, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Wood, boatswain’s mate, Pacific Strike Team, oversee the personnel from Resolve Marine Group, a contracted response company, as they position a response vessel to deploy boom around an abandoned vessel in Krum Bay as part of the Emergency Support Function 10 mission and operations on St. Thomas, Dec. 2, 2017.

    Response personnel take every effort to limit environmental impacts by reducing pollution sources prior to vessel salvage and removal operations.

    Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Schofield.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESF-10 Abandoned Vessels in Krum Bay [Image 1 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

