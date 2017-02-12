Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Medley, damage controlman, Gulf Strike Team, Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Wood, boatswain’s mate, Pacific Strike Team, oversee the personnel from Resolve Marine Group, a contracted response company, as they position a response vessel to deploy boom around an abandoned vessel in Krum Bay as part of the Emergency Support Function 10 mission and operations on St. Thomas, Dec. 2, 2017.



Response personnel take every effort to limit environmental impacts by reducing pollution sources prior to vessel salvage and removal operations.



Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Schofield.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.02.2017 16:21 Photo ID: 3992874 VIRIN: 171202-G-HE371-0325 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 8.06 MB Location: VI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESF-10 Abandoned Vessels in Krum Bay [Image 1 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.