Coast Guard members and a contractor with the Environmental Protection Agency oversee the personnel from Resolve Marine Group, a contracted response company, as they boom off an abandoned vessel in Krum Bay as part of the Emergency Support Function 10 mission and operations on St. Thomas, Dec. 2, 2017.
The Coast Guard and the EPA are here to support the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Planning and Natural Resources to remove abandoned vessels as part of ESF-10 operations.
Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Schofield.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 16:21
|Photo ID:
|3992868
|VIRIN:
|171202-G-HE371-0299
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ESF-10 Abandoned Vessels in Krum Bay [Image 1 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT