ESF-10 Abandoned Vessels in Krum Bay

Coast Guard members and a contractor with the Environmental Protection Agency oversee the personnel from Resolve Marine Group, a contracted response company, as they boom off an abandoned vessel in Krum Bay as part of the Emergency Support Function 10 mission and operations on St. Thomas, Dec. 2, 2017.



Boom is placed around the vessel prior to extracting fuel, oil or any potentially polluting products that may be aboard an abandoned vessel.



Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Schofield.

