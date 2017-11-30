The joint Japanese and American Reunion of Honor memorial is placed in front of beaches that were assaulted by U.S. Marines in 1945 on Iwo Jima, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. The memorial commemorates the reunion of American and Japanese veterans after the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II. Marines visited the island to remember the Battle of Iwo Jima, a major battle during World War II and a keystone battle in Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 04:29
|Photo ID:
|3989119
|VIRIN:
|171130-M-OP674-083
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Amy Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT