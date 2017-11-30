The joint Japanese and American Reunion of Honor memorial is placed in front of beaches that were assaulted by U.S. Marines in 1945 on Iwo Jima, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. The memorial commemorates the reunion of American and Japanese veterans after the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II. Marines visited the island to remember the Battle of Iwo Jima, a major battle during World War II and a keystone battle in Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 04:29 Photo ID: 3989119 VIRIN: 171130-M-OP674-083 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 1.76 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Amy Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.