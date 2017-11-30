(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima [Image 7 of 9]

    CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima

    JAPAN

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Capt. Michael Trumm, a logistics officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, leaves a memento in front of the Marine memorial atop Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Mementos are left to pay respect to those who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, which was a keystone battle in Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 04:30
    Photo ID: 3989107
    VIRIN: 171130-M-OP674-033
    Resolution: 1333x2000
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Amy Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    USS Ashland (LSD 48)
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)
    Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group
    BHR
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    BHR ESG

