CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima

Cpl. Kareem Dell, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, reenlists in front of a Marine memorial atop Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Dell is a native of Odenton, Maryland and graduated from Fort Meade Senior High School in 2013. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)
