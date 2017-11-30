Cpl. Kareem Dell, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, reenlists in front of a Marine memorial atop Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Dell is a native of Odenton, Maryland and graduated from Fort Meade Senior High School in 2013. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 04:30 Photo ID: 3989110 VIRIN: 171130-M-OP674-037 Resolution: 1333x2000 Size: 1.55 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Amy Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.