CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima

A variety of military mementos hang on a post in front of the Marine memorial atop Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Mementos are left to pay respect to those who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, which was a keystone battle in Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)

