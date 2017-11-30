(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima [Image 9 of 9]

    CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima

    JAPAN

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force hike toward Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Marines visited the island to remember the Battle of Iwo Jima, a major battle during World War II and a keystone battle in Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 04:31
    Photo ID: 3989105
    VIRIN: 171130-M-OP674-013
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Amy Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Combat Logistics Battalion 31
    CLB-31

    • LEAVE A COMMENT