Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force hike toward Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Marines visited the island to remember the Battle of Iwo Jima, a major battle during World War II and a keystone battle in Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Phan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 04:31
|Photo ID:
|3989105
|VIRIN:
|171130-M-OP674-013
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLB-31 Marines visit Iwo Jima [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Amy Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT