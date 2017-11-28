Leadership from the 51st Fighter Wing and 51st Security Forces Squadron prepare to take the first shots during the grand opening of the new combat arms facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 28, 2017. This new facility will allow for double the amount of people to be trained at once. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tinese Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 01:13 Photo ID: 3983609 VIRIN: 171128-F-XR532-011 Resolution: 3740x2672 Size: 5.31 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Tinese Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.