(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business [Image 1 of 5]

    New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tinese Jackson 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership and members from the 51st Fighter Wing evaluate score cards during the grand opening of the new combat arms facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 28, 2017. This new facility will allow for double the amount of people to be trained at once. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tinese Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 01:13
    Photo ID: 3983614
    VIRIN: 171128-F-XR532-017
    Resolution: 4470x3193
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Tinese Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business
    New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business
    New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business
    New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business
    New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    CATM
    SFS
    ROK
    weapons qualification
    Security Forces
    Republic of Korea
    Osan AB
    Combat Arms
    51st Fighter Wing
    51FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT