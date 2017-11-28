New Combat Arms Facility is Open for Business

U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Rhodes, 51st Security Forces Squadron combat arms NCOIC, watches the first shots being taken during the grand opening of the new combat arms facility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 28, 2017. This new facility will allow for double the amount of people to be trained at once. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tinese Jackson)

